Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 533,544 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,445,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 533,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $266,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 23.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Newmont by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 139,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 218,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 14.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 94,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.1 %

NEM stock opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.35.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

