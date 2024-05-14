Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of PPG Industries worth $264,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $135.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.39.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.