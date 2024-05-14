Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,324,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,794 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.60% of Acadia Healthcare worth $258,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

ACHC stock opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.74 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -511.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Articles

