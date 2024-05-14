Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 43,589 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,616,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.32% of Carpenter Technology worth $256,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6,477.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 37,308 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.87.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,160 shares of company stock worth $3,645,081. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Read Our Latest Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.