Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 210,754 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,214,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,754 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Huntsman worth $256,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Huntsman by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.