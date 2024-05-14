Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $66.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Globus Medical

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE GMED opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $65.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.