Litecoin Cash Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $12.33 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,259,309 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,242,324.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00499812 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $50.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.