DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Shares of DOCN opened at $37.67 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 696,426 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $21,881,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $17,660,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,029,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

