Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Upgraded to Outperform at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Zelman & Associates currently has $34.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

DFH stock opened at $30.12 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.05.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $892,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $892,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,059,372.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,357,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,271,214.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 51.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

