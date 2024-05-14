Stifel Nicolaus Trims Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Target Price to $60.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DCBO. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Docebo from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Docebo from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $36.26 on Monday. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Docebo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 19.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after buying an additional 119,434 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Docebo by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 278,201 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Docebo by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Docebo by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 174,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Docebo by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 192,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

