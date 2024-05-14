Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Wedbush

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

CROX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Crocs stock opened at $142.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.90 and its 200 day moving average is $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $146.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,981,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 1.0% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

