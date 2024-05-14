COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $8.12 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 15.23, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $166,529.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,079,107 shares in the company, valued at $43,156,952.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $222,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,036,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,912,732.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 15,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $166,529.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,079,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,156,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,369 shares of company stock worth $1,208,426 over the last three months. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 14.7% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

