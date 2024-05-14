CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.22.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,963,509 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 952.7% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

