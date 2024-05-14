Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLMT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 4.8 %

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.29 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.71 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $119,698,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 50,008 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $8,312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 55,370 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

