CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGON
CG Oncology Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $239,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter worth $97,678,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter worth $13,443,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter worth $9,837,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.
About CG Oncology
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CG Oncology
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.