CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGON

CG Oncology Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CG Oncology stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98. CG Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $239,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter worth $97,678,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter worth $13,443,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter worth $9,837,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About CG Oncology

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.