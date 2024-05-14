Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE VET opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.04. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,925,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,476 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,586,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346,826 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,786,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,602,000 after purchasing an additional 265,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,563,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 307,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

