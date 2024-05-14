CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James cut shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDNA. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. The business had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 137,842 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 515,399 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 280,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in CareDx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

