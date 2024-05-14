Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $267.47 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,971,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of AstraZeneca worth $267,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.