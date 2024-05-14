Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,599 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.79% of Ingredion worth $268,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 63.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,289 shares of company stock valued at $7,185,108 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $122.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.10.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

