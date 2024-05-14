Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $269,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $194.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.85. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $200.73.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

