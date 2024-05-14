QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $523.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.