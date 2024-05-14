Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $272.23 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,893,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Philip Morris International worth $272,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 472,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $154.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

