QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,018 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 47.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 158,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,242,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,869.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,218.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,493,869.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,218.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,823,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,267 shares of company stock worth $9,159,977 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.65 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.87 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

