United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Position Raised by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.78.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $951,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $951,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,230 shares of company stock worth $36,040,995 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $264.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $269.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

