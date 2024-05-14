QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 29,399 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,139 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,399 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.