The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Allstate by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 13.8% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 39.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,463,000 after acquiring an additional 103,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Allstate Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $169.88 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

