QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,797 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

