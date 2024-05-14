QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 144,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $136.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.60 and a 200 day moving average of $128.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

