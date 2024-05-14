SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Short Interest Down 15.0% in April

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

SITE Centers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.66. SITE Centers had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 4.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SITE Centers

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.