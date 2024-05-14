B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,030,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 10,630,000 shares. Approximately 56.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 216,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 619,372.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,173,000 after buying an additional 272,524 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.