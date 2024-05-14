NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of NewLake Capital Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NewLake Capital Partners
NewLake Capital Partners Stock Up 1.2 %
NewLake Capital Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. This is a boost from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.
