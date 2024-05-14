Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vertex by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,632.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $7,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $245,632.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,161,048 shares of company stock valued at $35,034,678. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 792.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.44 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.