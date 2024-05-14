Jump Financial LLC Purchases 11,936 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 420.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $111.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.61 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

