Jump Financial LLC Acquires 168,820 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 105.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,820 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,762 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,035,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 298,400 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 59,551 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 40,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.00. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.