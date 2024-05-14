Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $3.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.03. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.73 per share.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NXST. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $174.21 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.39. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

