Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Raised by Analyst

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.16.

Shares of CCO opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.1% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,530,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,918,000 after buying an additional 1,753,407 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,777,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,154 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 707,389 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carronade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $1,580,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

