FY2025 EPS Estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) Cut by Raymond James

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.01.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($1.14). The company had revenue of C$16.33 million for the quarter.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.