FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

ACHV opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 43.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $2,578,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 342,731 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

