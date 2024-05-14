RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Insider Buys £19,875.06 in Stock

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) insider Vikas Karlekar acquired 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,962 ($24.64) per share, with a total value of £19,875.06 ($24,962.40).
Vikas Karlekar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 7th, Vikas Karlekar purchased 991 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,005 ($25.18) per share, with a total value of £19,869.55 ($24,955.48).
RIT Capital Partners Trading Down 0.3 %
RIT Capital Partners stock opened at GBX 1,944 ($24.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,326.53 and a beta of 0.45. RIT Capital Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 1,696 ($21.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,030 ($25.50). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,824.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,818.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62.
RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend
About RIT Capital Partners
RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).
