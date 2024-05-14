Forum Financial Management LP Takes $353,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,027 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.63.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.08, for a total value of $3,473,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,716.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.08, for a total transaction of $3,473,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,716.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,847 shares of company stock worth $81,473,390. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN opened at $199.51 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.99 and its 200-day moving average is $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.