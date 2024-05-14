Forum Financial Management LP Sells 3,007 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 963,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $643,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $643,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,919.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,423,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $74.55 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 24.65%. Research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 28.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

