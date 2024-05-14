Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 13.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Target by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $160.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.34 and a 200-day moving average of $147.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

