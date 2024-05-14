Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $341,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,984,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,511,000 after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $328.20 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

