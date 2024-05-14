Jump Financial LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 45.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings acquired 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Stock Up 19.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

View Our Latest Report on TRUP

Trupanion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.