Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 3,300 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,883,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 840.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 60,006 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000,000 after acquiring an additional 152,870 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

