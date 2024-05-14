The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
