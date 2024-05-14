Qsemble Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,781,000 after acquiring an additional 663,465 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 33.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,104 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,081,000 after buying an additional 1,294,285 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,378,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,722,000 after buying an additional 45,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 943,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

