Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Midland States Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $508.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.79. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $122.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $85,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

