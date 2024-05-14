Target Healthcare REIT PLC (THRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

LON THRL opened at GBX 83 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Target Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 66.30 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.90 ($1.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £514.80 million, a P/E ratio of 908.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.47.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 31 December 2023 comprised 98 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £911.1 million.

