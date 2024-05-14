Target Healthcare REIT PLC (THRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
LON THRL opened at GBX 83 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Target Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 66.30 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.90 ($1.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £514.80 million, a P/E ratio of 908.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.47.
Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Target Healthcare REIT
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.