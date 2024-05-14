Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $80.59 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Dustin Combs sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $115,700.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,941.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

