Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Weyco Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Weyco Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $33.70.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Dustin Combs sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $115,700.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,941.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.
Weyco Group Company Profile
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Weyco Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.